Rounding up UK's latest football offers
Since Kentucky's coaches have returned to Lexington the football offers have slowed a bit, but some are still going out.Over the last few days Kentucky has offered a number of players, primarily fr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news