One day removed from Kentucky's 50-7 win against UT-Martin, the internet's most prominent bowl prognosticators offered up their latest takes on where the Wildcats might land.

ESPN has two sets of bowl predictions, from Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach, and both writers have Kentucky in the very familiar Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl.

Bonagura predicts the 'Cats will play Pittsburgh while Schlabach has Kentucky taking on Miami.

Saturday Down South agrees with Bonagura's pick and has Kentucky-Pitt in Nashville.

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports is the first writer to forecast Iowa State as Kentucky's bowl opponent. He's picking those two teams to meet in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 31.

College Football News is projecting an attractive matchup: Kentucky-Iowa in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. The Hawkeyes have popped up several times in these projections in recent weeks.