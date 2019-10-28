Kentucky needs to win two games to basically assure itself of a fourth straight bowl game under the watch of Mark Stoops.

With games against Tennessee, Vanderbilt, UT-Martin, and Louisville remaining, the 'Cats appear to be set up well to get there. But it's not a guarantee.

While there's a lot yet to be determined, here are the latest bowl projections that take the latest college football action into account.

ESPN writers Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach each do bowl projections for the outlet so the Worldwide Leader gives two sets of possibilities for each game. Bonagura predicts Kentucky will take on archrival Louisville in the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl on Dec. 30 -- intriguing, because it would mean back-to-back head-to-head games for the teams -- while Schlabach predicts Kentucky will take on Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl, played in Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Christmas Eve.

Meanwhile, Saturday Down South gives Kentucky a 90% chance of "at least" defeating Vanderbilt and UT-Martin to become bowl eligible with six wins -- SDS never predicts UK will lose to Tennessee and/or Louisville -- and they go on to forecast a Kentucky-Iowa meeting in the Gator Bowl on January 2nd.

A meeting with Iowa would have some personal meaning for Mark Stoops, who played his college football for the Hawkeyes decades ago.

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports now picks Kentucky to take on TCU in the Liberty Bowl, played in Memphis, Tenn., on Dec. 31st.

Of all the teams listed here as possible postseason foes, TCU is the only program the Wildcats have seen in a bowl game before. The Wildcats defeated the Horned Frogs 20-7 in the Cotton Bowl following the 1951 season in front of 75,349 fans.