For the most part, all that remains are conference championships. The regular season is behind us and the bowl picture is more clear than ever.

Here's a roundup of the latest bowl projections for UK football from around the internet.

In spite of defeating Louisville 45-13, CBS Sports' Jerry Palm has Kentucky in the Liberty Bowl taking on Iowa State.

College Football News is predicting a Kentucky-Iowa matchup in the Gator Bowl. That would be a game between two physical teams and would pit Mark Stoops against his alma mater.

The Sporting News sees Kentucky playing in the Belk Bowl for the first time against Pittsburgh. The Belk Bowl seems to be a strong possibility according to some chatter around the UK program.

This will be updated as more projections are released.