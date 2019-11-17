Now that Kentucky is back at .500 with UT-Martin and Louisville remaining, not much remains for the Wildcats to clinch a fourth straight trip to the postseason.

With so little regular season left to play, bowl projections are a little more relevant than they were in the past.

By far the most interesting new bowl forecast is from Jason Kirk, writing at BannerSociety.com. He has the Wildcats taking on Wisconsin in the Outback Bowl.

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports now has Kentucky taking on TCU in the Liberty Bowl, which takes place in Memphis, Tenn., on December 31st.

Virginia has been a common pick for Kentucky's bowl opponent the last several weeks and as of Sunday the Bleacher Report projections have the Wildcats and Cavaliers meeting up in the Music City Bowl.

Kentucky has never played in the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, La., but that's where The Sporting News has the 'Cats landing. Their opponent, according to this pick: Miami.



