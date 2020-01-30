Rounding up Kentucky's latest offers
Just this week Cats Illustrated listed about two dozen recent offers sent out by the Kentucky coaching staff.With coaches still on the road, offers are still flying out left and right to prospects ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news