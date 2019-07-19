The last few days were a whirlwind of information, interviews and soundbites as every SEC football program had a delegation take a turn in the spotlight down in Hoover, Ala., on the main stage and with local reporters. Cats Illustrated rounds up everything significant that we learned about all 14 league schools. ALABAMA Anywhere else in the country reaching the national championship game would be a monumental success. At Alabama, where national championships have been the norm under Nick Saban, the drubbing at the hands of Clemson was cause for soul-searching. For Saban, who seemed to use team "distractions" as an excuse for that loss to Clemson, reestablishing a team identity is a theme coming out of Hoover with the 2019 season in focus. Alabama will have new coordinators on both sides of the ball and that was a subject of discussion, although Saban downplayed any talk of significant changes. Saban also offered plenty of criticism of the NCAA allowing so many recent transfer waivers.

ARKANSAS Chad Morris inherited a bit of a mess last year and finished 2-10 with the Razorbacks in his first season in Fayetteville. In Morris' lengthy opening statement he addressed the need to persevere through the early stages of building a program's foundation and pointed to Dan Mullen and Mark Stoops as examples of coaches who did it the right way, or the way he hopes to do it. While last season was bad on the field, Morris received a lot of accolades for Arkansas' recruiting and that was a topic of conversation. When asked whether a return to the postseason is a reasonable expectation for Year Two, Morris declined to toss out a targeted number of wins. Morris said the number one thing he learned from his first year as a head coach in the SEC is that it is a line of scrimmage league and you have to have depth on both sides of the line to compete in the conference. He does not yet know when he will announce a starting quarterback.

AUBURN Gus Malzahn has some questions to answer but he certainly seemed like a coach who is comfortable with the team he has going into the 2019 season. He said that Auburn has a chance to win the SEC, something "not every team can say". It's not clear whether Joey Gatewood or Bo Nix will be Auburn's starting quarterback but the roster looks good pretty much everywhere else and that's why Malzahn probably feels confident. Malzahn looked back at some of the best teams he has had at Auburn and said this year's team has a chance to be that kind of squad.

FLORIDA Dan Mullen talked about creating a championship-level program at Florida, a message he has hammered home whenever he has talked to the media since he arrived in Gainesville before last season. Mullen talked about Feleipe Franks' progress, breaking ground on a new football training facility and more. On Franks, an important player for the team many expect to be Georgia's primary competition in the East, Mullen said it took a while for the quarterback to learn how to block out the outside noise but he's now doing that and built on last year with a strong spring. He took a Florida team from five wins to nine wins and said the biggest thing working in their favor this year is everyone knew what to expect this time around.

GEORGIA Georgia, like Alabama, will be breaking in new coordinators on both sides of the ball but Kirby Smart, like Saban, downplayed that saying they aren't "changing the infrastructure". He said that having confidence in their own operation is what has motivated in-house promotions. Smart praised Jake Fromm as "checking all the boxes" in terms of what a coach wants in a quarterback and also answered a number of questions about various topics, from grad transfers to waivers and mental health.

KENTUCKY Mark Stoops was riding high on the big stage after leading Kentucky to a 10-3 season a year ago and his comments were predictable. The theme: How does Kentucky duplicate that success while replacing some very important pieces from last year's team? Stoops said he expects major improvement from quarterback Terry Wilson in his second year and he likes the look of the offense around him. He also likes Kentucky's defense in the middle of the field, at all three levels, but acknowledged there need to be answers on the edge and at cornerback.

LSU Ed Orgeron's LSU team may be Alabama's biggest stumbling block in the SEC West because of the Tigers' returning talent and because of what Joe Burrow did at quarterback last year. LSU having a quarterback that can calm the team and move the football is a bit of a change from some previous years. Orgeron said Burrow will run the ball more this year than he did last. On the offense, Orgeron also emphasized that the spread will be a part of what LSU does. Orgeron said he believes Grant Delpit is the best defensive player in college football. He also said LSU's secondary is the best he has had in 35 years of coaching.

OLE MISS Matt Luke may be squarely on the hot seat going into this season after a rough year for the Rebels in 2018 and with so much turnover on the offensive side of the ball, where the team loses its quarterback and some dynamic playmakers at receiver. Luke said getting back to the postseason is a worthy goal for Ole Miss this year. He also said the defensive will be fundamentally sound and he's happy it has plenty of experience. At quarterback, Luke likes the competitiveness that Matt Corral brings to the position and he said that the redshirt rule has given him some valuable experience he wouldn't have otherwise had. Ole Miss is back to 85 scholarships for the first time since 2014. With Rich Rodriguez and Mike McIntyre on the staff, Ole Miss is just one of several SEC programs with major coach/coordinator changes, and the Rebels will transition to a 3-4 defensive alignment in 2019 ... "they are tired of hearing about how bad they are," Luke said.

MISSISSIPPI STATE Last year Joe Moorhead talked the talk going into SEC Media Days. This year he sounded a lot more humble. “I am not saying I’m changing what our goals are, but the approach of coming off the plane (with) guns blazing, talking about ring sizes and Heisman Trophies — and the expectation level of the team entering the season, prior to me even getting there … without knowing the kind of history and the context of how difficult it is to win in this league,” Moorhead said at SEC Media Days. Expectation-management was a part of Moorhead's focus this year. Moorhead's modest goals for this year: Have winning records in both non-conference and SEC play.

MISSOURI As with Kentucky, Missouri figures to be very strong in the trenches. Barry Odom said the strength and the depth of Missouri's team is on the offensive and defensive lines, which is partly why the Tigers were picked to finish third in the SEC East behind only UGA and Florida. The Tigers also have plenty of proven skill talent returning and they complement that with the addition of Clemson quarterback transfer Kelly Bryant. "When Kelly stepped on campus for his official visit, I saw interaction between him and our team in the locker room. It was a natural fit. He's a very selfless person, low, low ego. And one of the best competitors I have ever been around," Odom said. There had been a spat earlier in the year because of Tennessee "coming after" some of Missouri's players. Odom addressed that by saying he's happy Missouri has players other programs are interested in.

SOUTH CAROLINA The big question about South Carolina football going into 2019 doesn't really have much to do with the Gamecocks themselves. Rather, it's whether just about any team in the country would be equipped to handle the kind of schedule the Gamecocks are going to face. It's a brutal slate of games, but Will Muschamp said this is the best South Carolina team he's had since he's been in Columbia and they're ready for the challenge. South Carolina fans will have plenty of games to get excited about. The revenge contest, again, versus Kentucky. The North vs South battle of the Carolinas now that Mack Brown is with the Tar Heels. Alabama visiting Williams-Brice Stadium. Traveling to LSU. And, of course, Clemson. Muschamp bristled at the suggestion that South Carolina is regarded as Clemson's "little brother".

TENNESSEE Jeremy Pruitt effectively filibustered his way through SEC Media Days, speaking ... and speaking, and speaking more, taking few questions and sharing very little that many would find interesting. Pruitt did talk about shuffling his assistant coach corps to give Jarrett Guarantano more hands-on instruction. Pruitt also made a recruiting pitch, pointing out that the Vols lose four senior wide receivers after this year. In terms of potential concerns, Guarantano has no obvious backup and team depth overall is a question mark.

TEXAS A&M Jimbo Fisher touched on a variety of interesting topics. He said he finds it condescending when pundits talk about Texas A&M as a "spoiler" for the nation's top teams. He didn't sound as enthusiastic as Tom Herman when it comes to renewing the Texas-Texas A&M football rivalry, but he didn't shut the door on it. He said replacing Trayveon Williams at running back won't be easy, but the Aggies have to be persistent about finding a way to establish the run because physicality is essential in the SEC. And Fisher shrugged off complaints from people around the Florida State program, who believe he left the Seminole program in bad shape.