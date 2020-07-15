CatsIllustrated - Roster Rundown: No. 29 Yusuf Corker

When Kentucky needed Yusuf Corker to step up most, he stepped up.

The safety wearing No. 29 in Kentucky's secondary is Cats Illustrated's focus in today's Roster Rundown spotlight.

Background: It should not be a surprise that Corker played at a high level during the 2019 college football season. He came with prospect pedigree when he arrived at Kentucky as part of the Cats' 2017 recruiting class, which also included Josh Paschal and Lynn Bowden, among others. Cats Illustrated listed Corker as one of the program's top commitments from that class.

He was ranked a 5.7 three-star according to Rivals.com, putting him on the cusp of four-star status, and he picked Kentucky over the likes of South Carolina and Tennessee in an announcement that surprised some recruiting observers from across the South.

During his first couple of years in the program Corker had the luxury of redshirting and biding his time behind experienced players in '17 and '18. But he stepped up in a big way during the 2019 season. With an entirely new slate of safeties and almost a brand new secondary, plus one suffering more because of Davonte Robinson's injury, Corker showed up with 74 tackles, the highest number on the team. He started every game for Kentucky and graded out as one of the unit's better players according to PFF.

He also had two fumble recoveries, one in the endzone for a touchdown against UT Martin, and an interception.

2020 Outlook: Corker is one of the main reasons Steve Clinkscale and Frank Buffano have to feel so good about Kentucky's secondary going into the next college football season. He has to be considered a starter because of his production a year ago, even with Robinson, Quandre Mosely, and others returning.

Corker excelled at physical play, fighting through blocks and making stops closer to the line of scrimmage than is typical for some other safeties.

It will probably be a good sign for UK's defense if a linebacker leads the team in tackles instead this year but expect Corker to contend for that honor again, although UK has the secondary depth to rotate players in and out to keep fresh.