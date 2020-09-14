CatsIllustrated - Roster Rundown: Nos. 67-75

For the last several weeks Cats Illustrated has been diving into Kentucky's official roster one player at a time.

With game week almost here we'll have to speed it up a little bit.

We left off with Naasir Watkins.

In turbo fashion we'll be touching on Landon Young, Kenneth Horsey, Darian Kinnard, John Young, Josh Jones, and Eli Cox — the Wildcats' scholarship players with jerseys between No. 67 and 75.

No. 67 — Landon Young

The man needs no introduction and has been as much a giant off the field for his work in the community as an ambassador for Kentucky than he has on it. Kentucky's first Rivals.com five-star signee has been an integral part of the program in recent years. After picking the Wildcats very early in his high school career Young never wavered even as some of the nation's most prestigious recruiting powerhouses offered and tried to pursue him.

Young was thrust into action as a true freshman earlier than expected following an injury to starter Cole Mosier in 2016. He gained a lot of experience that year. He started about half the year in 2017 and played throughout the season as part of a very solid tackle rotation but redshirted the following year due to a season-ending injury suffered in fall camp.

He bounced back last year to perform at a very high level blocking for three different starting quarterbacks. PFF graded Young out as one of the SEC's top tackles. He has All-SEC and All-American potential in 2020 and should be a prime draft prospect.

No. 68 — Kenneth Horsey

Horsey was a three-star offensive line prospect with offers from Mississippi State, UCF, USF, and others before he picked Kentucky.

Until this year he was best known in and around the program as having open-heart surgery a couple of years ago. Horsey has bounced back from that and is eager to make a name for himself in 2020. He has been considered the odds-on favorite to start at left guard following the departure of Logan Stenberg and is locked in a position battle with Austin Dotson for that role.

Horsey is known for having impressive footwork and athleticism at the guard position so he's a very different player than Stenberg.

No. 70 — Darian Kinnard

This could be Kinnard's final season in Lexington. In an offseason interview with Cats Illustrated the rising junior said if he has a strong year he could be off for the next NFL Draft. And who could blame him?

Kinnard is the SEC's top returning offensive lineman according to PFF player grades (89+ for 2019). He was a U.S. Army All-American in high school so Kinnard definitely hasn't come out of nowhere. Kinnard was regarded as one of the Midwest's top offensive line prospects during his class coming out of Ohio when he was recruited by Vince Marrow.

The 6'5, 345-pound lineman is a native of Knoxville, Tenn., but committed and signed with Kentucky as a Buckeye State prospect.

He played in nine games in his first year with Kentucky, bypassing a true freshman season, and last year he took over the full-time starting duties at right tackle. Kinnard is an all-around lineman who could move to guard if John Schlarman wants to do that.

No. 71 — John Young

This is Young's true freshman season with the Wildcats and he arrives with plenty of excitement surrounding his future. With good reason. Young was a four-star recruit according to Rivals.com, and one of the top players in the state.

Many of the South's top programs and Louisville, his hometown school, had also offered Young, who was also a track star in the shot put.

Because Kentucky already has three proven tackles and players who have been in the program for a while this has been expected to be a developmental year for Young, but he was recently singled out by the coaches as having impressed of late so that's promising. He has prototypical measurements and the potential to develop into an all-around tackle who can handle the edge in the SEC.

No. 72 — Josh Jones

Like Young, Jones was recently mentioned by the coaching staff as a player who had stood out of late. That's very good news for the future of the offensive line.

In another year Jones might have been the headliner of Kentucky's offensive line class. The massive 6'6, 336-pound true freshman from Alabama had a number of other opportunities and SEC looks and he comes from a very strong program.

He's listed as an offensive lineman on the official roster rather than a tackle and he could play either tackle or guard for the 'Cats during his Kentucky career.

No. 75 — Eli Cox

Because Kentucky has had such rocks of stability on the interior of the offensive line in recent years in Drake Jackson, Luke Fortner, and the aforementioned Stenberg it has been difficult for younger interior linemen to break into the rotation and make a name for themselves.

But if you listen closely to what the coaches have said, when the topic of Eli Cox has come up they have never had anything but positive things to say.

Cox has represented Kentucky on the Student-Athletic Advisory Committee and is someone who has impressed in and around the program both for his play and personality. He had a relatively quiet recruitment and landed at Kentucky following a positive evaluation by Schlarman, who has had success with in-state prospects.

He did briefly get on the field at guard in a game last season but his best days are still to come. With one guard spot up in the air this year and another opening up in 2021 assuming Fortner moves on as expected, there's plenty of opportunity for the next batch of guards in the program.