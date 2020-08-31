CatsIllustrated - Roster Rundown: No. 61 Austin Dotson

Cats Illustrated's Roster Rundown series is now moving deep into the Wildcat offensive line, today focusing on No. 61, Austin Dotson.

There are some similarities with the player we last spotlighted, Quintin Wilson. Both have worked behind the scenes on the offensive line, as backups, waiting for their numbers to be called. And like Wilson, Dotson's time could be coming.

Background: Dotson's recruitment was much more quiet than most others for Kentucky players currently on the roster. He was a mostly under the radar in-state prospect, and a two-star, who committed to the Wildcats nearly a full year before he eventually signed with the program.

Dotson was regarded as a big, physical mauler if a bit raw, eager to throw his weight around for a program that ran the ball a lot, and given Kentucky's identity he made sense as a local target. He's someone that was recognized and evaluated by John Schlarman and he would go on to camp at UK later that summer.

He redshirted as a true freshman and has made it on the field in 16 games over the last two seasons but never for extended periods of action with Logan Stenberg, Luke Fortner, and Mason Wolfe taking the majority of the snaps at those spots in recent years.

He was named to the SEC Fall Honor Roll last season.

Just recently in a camp video put out by the UK program he was spotted getting some time with the first string unit.

2020 Outlook: Dotson is in the mix for serious playing time given the state of Kentucky's offensive line. With Stenberg gone it appears to be Dotson, Kenneth Horsey, and Quintin Wilson vying for playing time at the guard positions. Wilson is regarded as a longer-term center replacement for Drake Jackson but he can't be ruled out at guard.

Because Dotson has been in the program for a long time it's fair to wonder if his time may be coming. He's had plenty of time to learn behind some good players and under the tutelage of Schlarman.

The most likely scenario seems to be that Dotson begins the year as a backup guard but that is certainly subject to change with the left side still unproven and we know from Schlarman's history that he won't hesitate to rotate players especially when there's not a clear cut starter, yet at least.