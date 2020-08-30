CatsIllustrated - Roster Rundown: No. 60 Quintin Wilson

With the season less than one month away Cats Illustrated returns to our Roster Rundown series, and we'll be marching through the remainder of the squad quickly.

Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Quintin Wilson, No. 60, is next up.

Background: Wilson stayed fairly quiet for most of his recruitment but he was still regarded as one of the better center prospects certainly in the Midwest and even in the nation. He was a three-star (5.7 RR) prospect with offers from Boston College, Minnesota, Rutgers, Virginia, and others.

Those offers spoke to Wilson being a quality student and he has also been that at Kentucky, earning SEC Honor Roll honors last season.

Wilson saw brief action in five games last season but his limited run through two years seems to have less to do with a lack of readiness and more to do with the player in front of him being a rock of consistency and solid play.

2020 Outlook: While Wilson's path to playing time has seemed like it would be waiting for Drake Jackson to graduate so he could take over the center position, he could get a look in 2020. If anything were to happen to Jackson he would be the odds-on favorite to fill that position. But with Jackson proving so durable over his Kentucky career, if he gets on the field it will be part of the rotation at guard unless we're talking about spot duty or in blowouts.

Because of the graduation of Logan Stenberg, there's a bit of unproven depth at the guard positions. While Kenneth Horsey and Austin Dotson have long seemed like the most likely players to step in at guard, either as the starting left guard or the top backup, Wilson has been promising enough that he has to be in the conversation.

Mark Stoops himself has said that Wilson has the look of a player who is ready to see the field and that could be an important bit of foreshadowing.

Sometimes when a player works quietly in the program behind the scenes for a couple of years there's a bit of mystery as to whether he will eventually make an impact. That does not seem to be a question for Wilson. Rather, the question is more "when" and he's officially on watch for the season that's about to begin. At the very least, he's providing the kind of depth that will help John Schlarman sleep a bit easier at night.

Kentucky's tradition at center stretching from Jon Toth's freshman season through Drake Jackson now has been as good as any program's situation in the country and Wilson continues to give the 'Cats a very promising future there.