CatsIllustrated - Roster Rundown: No. 56 Deondre Buford

While Kentucky's freshman defensive line class drew much of the buzz at last year's early signing day the offensive line class was strong by the rankings as well.

Detroit, Mich., prospect Deondre Buford is a part of that class and he's someone people around the program are excited about.

Background: Buford was ranked the No. 17 player in Michigan, a three-star prospect (5.7 RR), and the No. 48 offensive tackle in the Class of 2020.

While Rivals.com listed Buford at 6'5, 270, the UK athletics official website roster lists him at 6'3, 265 pounds. Someone close to the program informed Cats Illustrated that his height is not a concern.

Buford had nearly three dozen offers as a prospect, and among those were Auburn, Iowa, Louisville, Miami, Minnesota, Missouri, Penn State, Pitt, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

Steve Clinkscale recruited a banner class of Michiganders in the 2020 class and Buford is a big reason the group holds so much promise.

2020 Outlook: Nobody is expecting any true freshman to come in and unseat a starting offensive lineman. Kentucky's offensive line will be in the running for the Joe Moore Award and John Schlarman's group returns four the most highly rated big uglies in the league according to Pro Football Focus.

Buford will need some time to bulk up in the weight room but his athleticism and quickness are impressive. He has the makings of an excellent lineman in pass protection and in spite of not having a four-star ranking some believe he could be a big-time player in the SEC.

His first year will be a redshirt and how quickly he sees the field after that will be determined by his development and the work he does to build up his body. But it would not be a surprise at all if he becomes a multi-year starter and a very good one at that.