CatsIllustrated - Roster Rundown: No. 52 Drake Jackson

It all starts up front.

That's one reason Kentucky fans have reason for excitement in 2020.

In Lexington it starts with a strong offensive line, and in particular with one of the nation's top centers.

Drake Jackson is the subject of today's Roster Rundown.

Background: It's difficult for a pure center prospect to generate a lot of recruiting buzz but that's exactly what Jackson did as a four-star recruit from the Class of 2016, hailing from Versailles in Kentucky. Jackson was flat out dominant on the recruiting circuit at Rivals and other camps, often against much bigger and higher-ranked players. While there were plenty of questions about his size he seemed to answer those questions effortlessly against the nation's top competition.

While Jackson didn't commit to Kentucky as early as did fellow Class of 2016 signee Landon Young, he would never hide the fact later on that he was very much set on the Wildcats.

He redshirted as a true freshman for Kentucky in 2016 and began his redshirt season as a backup, but when Bunchy Stallings had some issues executing the snap Jackson took over during that 2017 campaign. Jackson has not looked back.

Last year the Associated Press named Jackson a first team All-SEC performer. He has started 33 straight games for Kentucky and was also on the SEC Academic Honor Roll for the fall.

2020 Outlook: This is one of the easier outlooks to write for any player on the team. Jackson has been as steady and reliable as they come at a very difficult position. Because he gives up hurries, pressures, and sacks so rarely (i.e. almost never), plays with technique, and is durable, we can safely say that he will provide All-SEC quality of play. He should hear his name called in the next NFL Draft after anchoring a line which will be in the running for the Joe Moore Award yet again.

The only question at the center position is the how and who behind the succession plan once Jackson moves on.