Cats Illustrated's Roster Rundown has already spotlighted players facing very different circumstances heading into the 2020 season.

Xavier Peters, the man wearing the No. 5 jersey, is in a different spot than any other player we've shined that spotlight on so far.

Background: Peters went to high school at Lakota West in West Chester, Ohio, and he was identified very early in his recruitment as a top target for Kentucky. By that point Lakota West was already an established pipeline for the UK football program. And while it appeared as though Peters was set to end up in Lexington right after high school he picked Florida State. Peters participated in the Under Armour All-American Game as one of the top linebacker recruits in the class and a four-star prospect on Rivals.com.

But just shortly after arriving at FSU there were rumblings that he might be interested in leaving Tallahassee. He stuck around for a while but eventually his name popped into the transfer portal. At that point it seemed all but a given that he would end up at Kentucky, finally, and he did. One reason was his desire to be closer to his child. The NCAA approved his request for immediate eligibility.

Peters played only sparingly as a first-year Wildcat.

2020 Outlook: Peters is slotted for the Jack linebacker position because at Florida State he was deemed to be one of the Seminoles' top young defensive end pass rush talents, so he can get after the quarterback. But it remains to be seen how high he will climb on Kentucky's depth chart. He will need to demonstrate consistently good habits and continue to refine his game with so many talented outside linebackers in Kentucky's system, including Boogie Watson, Jordan Wright, KD McDaniel, and JJ Weaver.

Whatever Peters gives Kentucky this year will be icing on the cake because of that luxury of quality depth. It's tough to believe we could say that after so much hype was built up over the course of his recruitment and transfer saga.

The good news is early this spring before practices were cancelled Mark Stoops mentioned that Peters was doing a better job of taking care of business off the field. If that continues then Peters' potential is still vast.