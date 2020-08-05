CatsIllustrated - Roster Rundown: No. 46 K.D. McDaniel

In some respects K.D. McDaniel may still be waiting his turn this season. But there have been plenty of promising signs and comments that signal McDaniel is a big part of Kentucky's plans for the future.

Background: KD McDaniel was no sleeper as a Class of 2019 recruit from Tifton (Ga.) Tift County. A three-star (5.6 RR) prospect, McDaniel's film was impressive and frequently showcased him chasing down plays from behind. He didn't have a very long Power Five offer sheet -- although South Carolina had offered -- but that's because he committed to UK almost a full year out from signing day and never looked back.

Rivals.com ranked McDaniel the No. 31 outside linebacker and the No. 60 player in Georgia from the '19 class.

He redshirted as a true freshman at Kentucky during the 2019 season, but was able to see some limited action against four opponents, including Tennessee and Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl.

2020 Outlook: At one outside linebacker position JJ Weaver is expected to back up Jordan Wright. On the other side of the defense McDaniel should be the primary backup to Boogie Watson.

With Watson the SEC's top returning sack man it stands to reason that he's going to play a lot of snaps. But in an ideal world, even your best players will be able to substitute out occasionally and sometimes the more the better.

This should be the year McDaniel starts to make a name for himself and based on what he showed in limited action, and what the coaches have said, there's every reason to believe he's ready -- even as a redshirt freshman. Then expect him to take over as a starter in 2021.

Earlier this offseason UK defensive coordinator Brad White told Cats Illustrated, "K.D. is that really twitchy, athletic edge rush guy with a good body. When he turns an edge he can really dip. He can flatten."

That's the skill set opponents will have to reckon with this fall.