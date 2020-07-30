CatsIllustrated - Roster Rundown: No. 42 Marquez Bembry

Marquez Bembry has been with the University of Kentucky and its football program for several semesters now.

Circumstances have created an opportunity for him in 2020 and he's a player we should start talking about a lot more.

We begin that here in CI's Roster Rundown.

Background: Bembry was a three-star high school prospect according to Rivals.com coming out of Mt. Vernon Presbyterian before detouring to Jones County Junior College in Mississippi. Tennessee and Ole Miss were among the other SEC schools interested in him.

Bembry was out of action during spring practice leading up to the 2019 season following a knee surgery, although he enrolled at Kentucky in January for that semester.

He barely saw the field last year logging one tackle during his redshirt sophomore campaign.

2020 Outlook: Bembry, now 6'3, 229 pounds, is an inside linebacker all the way for Kentucky and right now he's in a similar position as Jared Casey in that he's backing up DeAndre Square and Jamin Davis. With Chris Oats' medical issue from this offseason there will certainly be a need for either Bembry or Casey to make an impact and perhaps for both of them to log valuable snaps at some point.

If either Square or Davis is injured it's entirely possible that Bembry could be thrust into a starting and every-down role. That's one of the big possibilities that hasn't been discussed enough when it comes to Kentucky football in the 2020 season.

This offseason Jon Sumrall expressed a desire to keep his inside 'backers fresh so he will certainly hope that Bembry is ready when his number is called.