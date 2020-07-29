CatsIllustrated - Roster Rundown: No. 36 MJ Devonshire

Cats Illustrated's Roster Rundown series turns the page yet again, this time to shine a spotlight on No. 36, MJ Devonshire.

The redshirt freshman cut his teeth in Lexington over the last year and could be primed for a bigger role.

Background: Devonshire was a multipositional (WR/DB/KR) four-star prospect from Aliquippa, Pa., a state where UK had not had much success recruiting in modern times. He was an explosive threat to score every time he touched the ball on offense and picked off eight passes as a senior in high school.

Ohio State, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Southern Cal, and many other schools were interested in Devonshire either throughout or towards the end of his recruitment. Vince Marrow was his primary recruiter from the Kentucky staff.

Devonshire redshirted last year as did all of Kentucky's other true freshman signees from the 2019 recruiting class. Because of the four-game redshirt rule he was still able to see action in three games. In that limited action he registered five tackles and broke up a pass. All of those stats were accumulated in games against Eastern Michigan and later against UT Martin.

2020 Outlook: As we have mentioned repeatedly throughout our Roster Rundown series to date, the younger defensive backs on the roster -- for all their talent -- still will probably need to be somewhat patient, as so much returning experience and talent in the older classes remains. But Devonshire like some others mentioned is right on track to be a significant contributor at least beyond '20.

In terms of his position Devonshire appears to have the skill set to play either cornerback or the nickel position, the latter being a bit more of a question than the former where there is great depth. It's not impossible to imagine Devonshire eventually working his way into a lot of playing time as a nickel.

He could make an impact in the return game.