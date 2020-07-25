CatsIllustrated - Roster Rundown: No. 33 Travis Tisdale

When we talk about Kentucky's backfield we typically talk about the trio that combined for nearly 2,000 yards last season.

But redshirt freshman Travis Tisdale also shined in a very limited opportunity last season and deserves our focus here.

Background: Tisdale was regarded as one of the South's top all-purpose backs as a member of the Class of 2019. He was a Rivals.com three-star recruit and rushed for 1,900 yards and 21 touchdowns as a senior in high school, earning 7A all-state honors from Georgia coaches and the AJC.

Ole Miss, Nebraska, and Penn State were among the other schools that had recruited Tisdale the hardest.

The highlight of Tisdale's 2019 true freshman season was a 53-yard run against UT-Martin.

2020 Outlook: Tisdale is largely flying in under the radar as we look ahead to the upcoming 2020 season. Everyone knows about AJ Rose, Chris Rodriguez and Kavosiey Smoke. As happens with true freshmen, some are talking about JuTahn McClain.

Tisdale has now been in the program for a year so he's not the new face, but we didn't get much of a look at him last year.

Nobody will expect Tisdale to take many carries from the trio of older players in front of him for the simple reason that those players were at the top of the pecking order last year. It's not impossible that Tisdale could make the most of some early season opportunities and gradually gain traction.

He brings a bit of a different skill set than the other backs in front of him.