CatsIllustrated - Roster Rundown: No. 23 JuTahn McClain

When you read or hear about Kentucky's stable of running backs going into the 2020 season typically the names mentioned are AJ Rose, Kavosiey Smoke, and Chris Rodriguez.

For good reason. Those three backs combined for nearly 2,000 yards last season.

But JuTahn McClain is another back you should be thinking about.

Background: McClain was ranked the No. 11 overall prospect in Ohio coming out of the Class of 2020 in the last recruiting cycle. He committed to Kentucky over the summer during the Wildcats' camp season. He was one of two running backs who signed with Kentucky, along with Torrance Davis, although he is the only one who has enrolled thus far. The two actually committed one day apart.

The 5'9, 178-pound McClain had received other verbal offers from the likes of Cincinnati, Duke, Indiana, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Pitt, Rutgers, Purdue, and West Virginia.

McClain nearly topped the 2,000 yard mark and had 21 rushing touchdowns as a senior at Fairfield en route to all-state honors. He rushed for 3,600 yards and 26 touchdowns over his last two years of high school.

2020 Outlook: McClain has been the subject of some good chatter ever since he arrived in Lexington before the shutdown as an early enrollee. That was a very small sample and only the coaches evaluated him at length but the talk seemed real enough to believe that McClain could get an opportunity to showcase himself as a true freshman. The four-game redshirt rule really helps in that regard.

McClain is different than the three more proven backs on Kentucky's roster in that he might have more all-purpose qualities and that could be something that helps him get on the field quicker.

Having said all that, it wouldn't be wise to expect a true freshman to play too much in his first year with so much running back talent returning. But the future seems very bright for McClain.