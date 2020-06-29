CatsIllustrated - Roster Rundown: No. 21 Quandre Mosely

Quandre Mosely is following a familiar college football track at Kentucky.

Junior college defensive back makes an immediate impact and becomes a valuable player in the SEC.

A.J. Stamps, Lonnie Johnson, and Brandin Echols have also taken this path.

Background: Mosely arrived at Kentucky via Eastern Arizona CC. He was a signing day addition for the UK program as part of the Class of 2019. Both he and Brandin Echols were recruited to help replace the large number of defensive backs who departed the program following the 2018 season.

Utah was the other major program that was pursuing Mosely during the latter stages of his recruitment as a junior college prospect.

Mosely finished with 24 tackles (16 solo) on the season, with highs of five tackles in games against Arkansas and UT Martin. He had a sack against Louisville.

Mosely also had an interception against Mississippi State which he returned for 39 yards.

2020 Outlook: Mosely earned all the playing time he gained last season and he's in a position to see the field a lot in 2020 as a senior. Kentucky should have excellent depth at safety with fellow starter Yusuf Corker returning but also with Davonte Robinson coming back from an injury that kept him out during the 2019 campaign. Regardless of who the starters are at free and strong safety, assuming health all of those players will see the field a lot, Mosely included.

Earlier this offseason defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale said of Mosely, "I'm very pleased with Quandre's effort, trying to get better and improve on his skill set," Clinkscale said. "I still want to see him, like we talk about, work on the fine strokes. He's broad-stroking it, in terms of understanding where he needs to be. We can always work on getting you in a better position on the field to build upon his game."

