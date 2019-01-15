Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-15 07:03:09 -0600') }} football Edit

Roster Outlook: Special Teams

Blycodzyibiqxehipmxc
Max Duffy (USA TODAY Sports)
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Most observers of UK football would attribute the program's turnaround in recent years, from five wins in 2014-15 to seven, seven and 10 wins over the last three, to the Wildcats gaining a physical...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}