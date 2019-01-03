Roster Outlook: Running back
It probably seems tough to believe, and for Kentucky fans it ended too early, but the Benny Snell era is over.Gone is the program's all-time leading rusher, a leg-churning, defender-dragging touchd...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news