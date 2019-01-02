Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-02 10:38:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Roster Outlook: Quarterback

Uhlnrkz7jxkax8sonmoh
Terry Wilson (Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated)
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

With Kentucky's memorable season officially in the books Cats Illustrated isn't wasting any time in turning to the future.We'll learn a lot more in the months ahead, but here's what we know now abo...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}