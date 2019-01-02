Roster Outlook: Quarterback
With Kentucky's memorable season officially in the books Cats Illustrated isn't wasting any time in turning to the future.We'll learn a lot more in the months ahead, but here's what we know now abo...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news