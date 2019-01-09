Roster Outlook: Offensive Line
Kentucky has gained a reputation as a "line of scrimmage" program over the last three seasons in the SEC.It's probably no surprise that the offensive line's improvement has come at the same time as...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news