Roster Outlook: Linebacker
One of the reasons Kentucky made such a huge step forward on the field in 2018 was the play of the Wildcats' linebackers.Of course everyone will point to Josh Allen, who raked in national awards, g...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news