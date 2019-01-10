Roster Outlook: Defensive Line
Kentucky's defensive line took a significant step forward in 2018. With the program dealing with significant losses at other positions on both sides of the ball, in terms of quality if not quantity...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news