The anatomy of the play was simple. Kentucky’s A.J. Rose lined up behind quarterback Terry Wilson in the Pistol Formation, and then he took the handoff and momentarily gazed at the colliding mass of bodies at the line. Not liking what he saw, Rose planted his right foot and pivoted to the outside. He shed a Central Michigan tackler, hit a higher gear and trotted untouched the rest of the way to the goal line.

The 55-yard score was the Wildcats’ first of the season and Rose’s first carry and touchdown of the season. It was the first scoring run of his UK career, and the redshirt sophomore from Cleveland, Ohio made it look effortless.

The 6-foot-one, 208-pounder hardly broke a sweat pounding the rock, he needed just eight carries to amass 104 yards and added a second touchdown early in the final quarter on a 4-yard run.

Rose’s teammates gushed about his breakout performance.

“My roommate--we on it now. We woke him up,” said fellow ball carrier Benny Snell.

Even the defense raved about Rose.

“We always knew that A.J. was going to show everybody that he could play. Today was an eye-opener for the rest of the SEC and everybody else that he can play,” said Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen.

The possibility of Rose and Snell, who also rushed for over 100 yards and two scores, forming an electrifying one-two punch in the backfield is good news for a Kentucky offense still trying to find its footing in the passing game.

Snell, who called Rose his brother, said that becoming a dynamic duo was in the cards before the first snap of the season.

“This is a long time coming. This was our plan before the season, and it’s all just coming into coming into play now.”

Snell added that the two constantly correct the other’s mistakes.

Getting to this point for Rose was not an easy journey.

After sitting out the 2016 season, Rose played sparingly last fall and accumulated 37 yards on 15 carries.

“I was down my first season,” Rose told Cats Illustrated after the game. “Some of it was probably redshirting. I’d never been out of football that long.”

Rose said that support from his family and coaches helped him get through such a difficult, and the work he put in between then and yesterday afternoon that fact was not lost on the staff.

“I’m very proud of A.J.,” Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops stated during his post-game news conference. “He’s one of those guys that’s kind of matured, and it’s not been easy for him, you know, all the way through. And he is another great example of looking at himself and seeing what he can do better, and not just pouting, crying, and doing all those things.”

The Cats’ offensive coordinator, Eddie Gran, said that Rose performed consistently through all 15 spring practice, the 29 that made up fall camp, and the team’s two scrimmages before the 2018 campaign commenced.

The result was that he earned their trust, and it is “about his ability now.”

Which as Rose showed on his first carry, will be the easy part of his season.