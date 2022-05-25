Ronald Holland will officially visit Kentucky in June
June is expected to be a busy time for recruits taking college visits. The current NCAA-mandated dead period will end this Saturday and most spring AAU sessions will conclude on Memorial Day. The N...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news