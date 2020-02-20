Rodriguez opens up on commitment to Kentucky
Paul Rodriguez announced his commitment to Kentucky this week and the 6'5, 305-pound offensive lineman from Mason, Ohio spoke with Cats Illustrated on Thursday afternoon following his workout."It f...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news