In one of Kentucky's biggest football recruiting victories in recent memory the Wildcats have landed a commitment from four-star athlete Wandale Robinson.

The 5-foot-9, 175-pound athlete is ranked the No. 4 player in Kentucky according to Rivals.com. He's also ranked the No. 20 athlete in the nation according to the network, with his position ranking improving in the last round of revisions.

The Frankfort (Ky.) Western Hills athlete had narrowed his choices to Kentucky, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue and Alabama recently, with most of the recent speculation centering around Kentucky, Nebraska and even the Buckeyes to some degree.

Most experts believed Robinson would choose the Cornhuskers in the days leading up to his decision, but the winds shifted late in the day on Wednesday. Both Cats Illustrated and Rivals.com recruiting guru Dave Lackford reported that things were looking good for Kentucky. That late development held through Robinson's 2:30 p.m. ET commitment ceremony, which Lackford attended. Stay tuned to Cats Illustrated for more on Robinson's announcement.

Robinson is Kentucky's second four-star commitment in the 2019 class, following UK legacy and Springfield (Ohio) safety Moses Douglass who committed much earlier in the process.

He is UK's 20th commitment overall and nets Kentucky's class 105 points in the Rivals.com ranking formula.

Kentucky now has the No. 25 class in the nation according to Rivals.com.