Rivals250 WR Cayden Lee opens up after visiting Kentucky
Kentucky is getting a better reception from wide receiver prospects than it has in a very long time. That's thanks to opening up the offense under first-year coordinator Liam Coen with quarterback ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news