Rivals250 wide receiver lists UK as a finalist
Kentucky is a finalist for one of the top high school wide receivers in the Class of 2023.It would have been a surprise to read that a year ago, but the Wildcats' fortunes have changed on that fron...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news