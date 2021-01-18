Rivals250 wide receiver calls Kentucky a favorite
Kentucky has been recruiting Eastpointe, Mich., wide receiver Tay'Shawn Trent for many months now.The 6'4, 205-pound receiver is a Steve Clinkscale target from a state where he's had plenty of recr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news