Rivals250 OL John Young breaks down six finalists
By now it's common knowledge among those who follow UK football recruiting that four-star Rivals250 offensive lineman John Young is one of the Wildcats' top 2020 targets.The nation's No. 214-ranked...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news