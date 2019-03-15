Kentucky is coming off of its best season on the field in recent memory and the Wildcats success continues to open the eyes of prospects from around the country, including Florida Rivals250 linebacker/defensive end Devon Betty. The edge rusher made a trip to Lexington earlier this year and came away blown away and Kentucky's coaches are hoping he can be the next Sunshine State prospect to head north to Bluegrass country. Rivals.com recently caught up with Betty to get the latest on his relationship with UK.

"Kentucky has been doing a great job of keeping in touch and recruiting me lately. They got me up there for a visit already this year. I liked the campus and they have been keeping in touch ever since, telling me they would like to see me up there again for another visit."

On how the visit went: "I went up there for the big basketball game. It was crazy. Everybody knows Kentucky has one of the best basketball teams every year. Watching them play in person and meeting them was a great experience. The fans were showing me a lot of love. All you hear up there is BBN, Big Big Blue Nation. It’s nice up there. It’s all love."

On if he will officially visit Kentucky: "Oh yeah, definitely. They want me to get up there some more and spend some quality time with the coaches."

On comparisons to Josh Allen: "All I heard was that he’s one of the best players to ever come out of there. And the way he moves as a linebacker, it’s great. They compared me to him, but at the same time I want to be better.”