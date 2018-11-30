With a new annual subscription to Cats Illustrated you'll get $99 in free gear from the Rivals Fan Shop!

In an announcement that wasn't surprising but is very significant, four-star edge defender JJ Weaver of Louisville (Ky.) Moore has gone public with his commitment to Kentucky.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound weakside defensive end has been recruited to play the Jack defensive end/outside linebacker position that Kentucky employs.

Ranked the No. 213 prospect in the nation, the No. 3 player in Kentucky and the No. 13 player at his position in the 2019 class, Weaver becomes UK's fourth four-star commitment in this class, following Moses Douglass, JaVonte Richardson and Wandale Robinson.

Weaver is also Kentucky's fifth in-state commitment in what has turned out to be a very successful local talent haul for the Cats.

Months ago it appeared that Weaver was leaning towards Purdue, but recently all the momentum had shifted to Kentucky.

Just prior to Weaver's commitment, Cats Illustrated reported that UK had parted ways with defensive line commit Taures Payne. So Weaver is Kentucky's 20th's commitment.

With a new annual subscription to Cats Illustrated you'll get $99 in free gear from the Rivals Fan Shop!