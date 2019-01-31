Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-31 10:23:36 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals250 dual-threat quarterback impressed with UK's turnaround

Josh Helmholdt / Rivals.com
Travis Graf
Special Contributor

Pickerington, Ohio dual-threat quarterback prospect Demeatric Crenshaw is one of the most coveted players in his region. The fact that he also claims an early Kentucky offer, and attends a school t...

