The state of Kentucky has been producing its fair share of high profile recruits over the last handful of years, with the in-state schools left to battle with unusual foes in an effort to keep homegrown talent in the Bluegrass State. The Class of 2020 is no different, with schools from around the country reaching in to target prospects. One of the players that continues to yield heavy interest is four-star defensive tackle Octavious Oxendine, who recently visited and picked up an offer from Texas. Rivals.com caught up with Oxendine to talk about the Horns, as well as the two SEC East rivals, Kentucky and Tennessee, that have been battling to land his commitment.

June visit to Texas: "I went down to Texas without an offer but the coaches had been telling me that they wanted to see me in person. I always wanted to go down there and check them out because my coach has family down there. I just had to wait when we could make it happen. It was the perfect time to go last month and they had been telling me that they really liked me so I went down there and made it happen."

Impact of Texas offer: "It only took 30 minutes into the visit to get the offer. They told me that they don't usually recruit Kentucky, so that means a lot that they look at me as a guy they like. It meant a lot to me that they found me and reached out to get this whole thing started."

Potential official visit: "They're one of the top schools in the mix to get one."

Tennessee: "Everything is going good with Tennessee. It's a good family environment there and that's a relationship I have been building since my freshman year. The coach I talk to is from Kentucky and we have a good relationship. They have told me they need guys at my position. They want me to come in and play and to be a leader and they have a spot for me if I want to take it. I'm going to most likely take an official visit there."

Kentucky: "They have told me about how Justin Rogers and I could pair up together on the defensive line and be a force. All of the commits the have rolling in, you can tell they're doing good and they are going to keep adding talent. That's the in-state school so I hear about them a lot and I feel like there's a lot more energy around the team and that's why they're having success recruiting. Other recruits are trying to get me to come in and a lot of fans hit me up so I feel a lot of love form Kentucky."

Decision Timeline: "I still want to take my time and wait a while. I'm not sure when I'll decide."