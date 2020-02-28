News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-28 07:12:04 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals250 DL ready to connect with Anwar Stewart

Chris Clark
Special Contributor

Murfreesboro (Tennessee) Riverdale’s Javon Nelson is currently locked into another sport that he plays, with football recruiting on the backburner.“I haven’t talked to many coaches because I’m in b...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}