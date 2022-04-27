Rivals250 DE James Heard Jr. breaks down his top four and upcoming plans

Rivals250 defensive end James Heard Jr. has been a well-known prospect for some time and now Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's standout has narrowed his list of options down to Tennessee , Kentucky , West Virginia , and Virginia . Heard breaks down his four contenders in the video above.

It seemed like Tennessee had the momentum earlier in the process but West Virginia's persistence could be paying off. The Mountaineers already hold a commitment from Heard's teammate, four-star Josiah Trotter, and they're hoping Heard jumps onboard. Kentucky is right there near the top as well but they do have some ground to make up. Virginia is in a similar position and they need to get Heard on campus before they can be considered a legitimate landing spot for him.