Cats Illustrated has been mentioning four-star Rivals250 cornerback Dawayne Galloway for months already, and now that the Kentucky target has announced his list of favorites he's in the headlines again.

Rivals.com ranks Galloway the No. 107 player overall in the Rivals250. He's ranked the No. 4 player in Ohio regardless of position and the No. 10 cornerback in the 2025 class.

The Columbus (Ohio) Marion Franklin corner (6'1, 175 pounds) posted his favorites to social media on Friday.