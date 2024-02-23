Rivals250 CB Dawayne Galloway announces favorites
Cats Illustrated has been mentioning four-star Rivals250 cornerback Dawayne Galloway for months already, and now that the Kentucky target has announced his list of favorites he's in the headlines again.
Rivals.com ranks Galloway the No. 107 player overall in the Rivals250. He's ranked the No. 4 player in Ohio regardless of position and the No. 10 cornerback in the 2025 class.
The Columbus (Ohio) Marion Franklin corner (6'1, 175 pounds) posted his favorites to social media on Friday.
In no particular order Galloway's favorites are Kentucky, Tennessee, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Colorado, Georgia, UCF, Penn State, Texas A&M, Purdue, Michigan, and Syracuse.
It isn't altogether surprising that Kentucky would make Galloway's top-12, although all bets are off for the next list cut when it gets tighter. UK has been mentioned in Galloway's recruitment for a very long time now.
After attending a recent junior day in Lexington, Galloway told Cats Illustrated he has a very high interest level in Kentucky.
"The best part (of the junior day) was getting to connect with the head coach, Coach Collins, and Coach Marrow," Galloway told CI earlier this month after that junior day. "They love my versatility, ability to track the ball, and my speed." There was already a strong degree of familiarity with Kentucky before the trip.
Galloway visited Syracuse just before that most recent trip to UK.