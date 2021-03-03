Rivals100 FutureCast for Kentucky
There's a Rivals FutureCast pick in for Kentucky, and it's a big one.Rivals100 defensive back Myles Rowser of Belleville, Mich., has been projected to Kentucky by EJ Holland of The Wolverine on the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news