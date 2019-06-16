The Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on June 25, and with 100 of the top prospects from the 2020 and 2021 classes in attendance many college programs and their fan bases are going to keenly interested in the event’s outcome. One of those programs is Kentucky . Below are three reasons why.

Once again the state of Kentucky is well-represented at the Five-Star Challenge, with three prospects from the Bluegrass State on hand. One is already committed elsewhere (Rivals100 offensive lineman Walker Parks, Clemson) but the two other Kentucky products set to attend are very much on the Wildcats' board.

Class of 2020 four-star defensive tackle Octavious Oxendine is a major target at a position of need and it’s shaping up for a battle between the Wildcats and SEC East rival Tennessee. Kentucky needs to land Oxendine for a number of reasons and if he were to land elsewhere in the division it would be a big blow. His comments at the event could mean a lot, as could his performance, as his ranking stock has been on the rise over the past few updates.

The third in-state prospect in attendance is electric receiver Dekel Crowdus. The 2021 speedster has drawn comparisons to past Kentucky prospects Rondale Moore and Wandale Robinson, both players that slipped away from the ‘Cats to land in the Big Ten. Crowdus is the type of playmaker Kentucky needs and having him right in the program's backyard is a significant advantage. How he performs and what he says about Kentucky will be worth watching closely.