Clint Cosgrove sits down with the No. 77 overall player in the 2024 class, edge rusher Brian Robinson, to break down his commitment to Kentucky. Robinson discusses how it feels to be the newest Wildcat, why Kentucky was ultimately the place for him, coaches he connected with and more.

Robinson becomes Kentucky's 21st and highest-ranked commit in a 2024 class that already ranked No. 25 in the nation prior to his announcement Wednesday afternoon.