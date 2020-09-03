Rivals100 DL reacts to offer from Vince Marrow
Ketterington (Ohio) Archbishop Alter defensive tackle Derrick Shepard is one of the nation's top players.Already ranked the No. 80 prospect in the 2022 class and thus a member of the Rivals100, the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news