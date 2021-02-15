After the 2020 season was unexpectedly cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic, college baseball makes its triumphant return Friday.

All 14 SEC teams were scheduled to open the 2021 season this weekend, but Kentucky's series at North Carolina has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Wildcats' program.

That could be an issue throughout the season and stadiums across the conference won't be as packed as usual, but baseball is back. To help you get ready for it, Rivals worked together to bring you breakdowns of each team in the best conference in the country.

Links to each preview - which includes a projected roster, weekend rotation and key reserves/bullpen arms - can be found below, as well as the Rivals Preseason Composite Poll, the preseason All-SEC teams, the coaches' preseason predicted order of finish and a list of the biggest non-conference games of the season...