Rivals Network Roundtable: DeAndre Williams
Sophomore transfer, DeAndre Williams, was immediately coveted after announcing that he was leaving Evansville for greener pastures. A 15.2 point scoring average and a 45.5% three-point shooting per...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news