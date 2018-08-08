If you blinked you might have missed Tavin Richardson becoming one of Kentucky's more experienced, more proven wide receivers.

After making sporadic contributions as a redshirt freshman in 2016, last fall Richardson emerged as one of Kentucky's better, more consistent pass catchers.

Working under new receivers coach Michael Smith, the South Carolina native needs to have a big junior year for the unit to have success overall. There just aren't many other proven veterans and there are a lot of young, talented understudies that need advice and example.

Dorian Baker might be the "old man" of the receiving corps but Richardson knows it's time to be a leader.

"It does feel like I'm more of a leader," Richardson told Cats Illustrated in a recent interview. "Really, it feels that way being around the young guys. It's just like being an older brother to a little brother. Teaching them the ropes, bringing them in and teaching them the film work. Showing them how we watch film. Picking up the coverages when we're practicing and playing against our defense in practice like its against another team."

****** Click here to read the rest of this story on Tavin Richardson. The redshirt junior talks about building a rapport with UK's new quarterbacks, his improvement and why the receiving corps doesn't care if outsiders are sleeping on them going into 2018. ******

Become a premium member of Cats Illustrated: Click here to sign up.