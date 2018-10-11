Richards rewiring his mind to become more aggressive on the court
The improvement shown by sophomore Kentucky center Nick Richards in the Bahamas had the Big Blue Nation buzzing over the summer, and according to his teammates a visit to see champion thoroughbred ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news