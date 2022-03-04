Howard scores 32 as Cats upset LSU in SEC Tourney

Rhyne Howard looked like the best player in the country Friday in leading Kentucky to its eighth straight victory, a stunning 78-63 upset of second-seeded LSU at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

The Wildcats' All-American guard scored 32 points on 11-of-18 shooting from the field and a 6-of-8 night from the 3-point arc. She also had three rebounds, three assists, and two blocked shots.

Kentucky (17-11), the No. 7 seed, advances to the semifinals on Saturday against the winner of tonight's Alabama-Tennessee matchup.

In addition to Howard's big effort, UK got 13 points apiece from Treasure Hunt and Dre'una Edwards, while Robyn Benton added 11. The Cats' bench outscored the LSU bench 25-7.

Kentucky shot 44.6% from the field and recorded an assist on 20 of its 29 buckets. Jazmine Massengill dished out eight assists.

The Cats held LSU to 39.4% shooting from the field and outrebounded the Tigers 39-35. Edwards grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds to give her a double-double on the night.

LSU (25-5) was led by Khayla Pointer with 27 points. She flirted with a triple-double, grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out seven assists, but struggled through a 9-for-26 shooting performance.